Tingle, Wilma Elizabeth 94, retired food and courtesy clerk at Safeway Grocery stores, and longtime member of Ascension Lutheran Church, passed away September 28, 2019. Wilma was born at the family farm near Haven, KS on April 29, 1925, to the late Frank and Emilie (Peters) Scheele. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd B. Tingle, sisters, Ruth Ioerger, Dorothy McQuilliam, and Margaret Ioerger. Wilma was a gifted yodeler and singer, enjoyed telling stories, traveling, having fun, and living life to the fullest. Wilma is survived by her son, Kenneth Tingle, and his wife Emily; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6-8p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. A funeral service will take place 10:00a.m. Wednesday, October 2nd at Ascension Lutheran Church, 842 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67212. Memorials may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, or the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019