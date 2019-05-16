Forrest, Wilma (Wacker) 93, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Wilma was born February 2, 1926 in Argonia, KS, the daughter of Sam and Mabel (Meredith) Wacker. Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 West Side Baptist Church, Wichita. Graveside service: 1:00 p.m. in Argonia Cemetery, Argonia. She was preceded in death by parents; sisters: Della, Ruby and Edith Schon, Mildred Vogue, Ruth Taton; brothers: Lloyd and Donald Wacker; and great-granddaughter: Stella Valentine. Survivors: son: Steve (Lorena) Forrest; daughter: Lorene Valentine (John Reiff), all of Wichita; 4 grandchildren: Cindy (Mike) Geerling of Glendale, AZ; Brad Forrest of Wichita; Lezli (Aaron) Carson of Overland Park; Scott (Melissa) Valentine of Littleton, CO; 12 great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Andy, Sophie, Meghan, Elizabeth and Matthew Geerling; Nathan, Abby and Emily Forrest; Hadley and Rowen Carson, and Liam Valentine. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staffs' of Homestead of Wichita and of Good Shepard Hospice for their loving care. Memorials to the West Side Baptist Church, Wichita and . Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 16, 2019