ANDOVER-Louis, Wilma Irene 95, of Andover, passed away on April 22, 2020. Wilma was born February 15, 1925, in Wagoner County, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of Roscoe and Nettie (Clotfelter) Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband James Kyle, second husband Charles Louis, 3 sisters, son-in-law Bruce Allred and granddaughter Tiffany Kyle. Wilma graduated from Wagoner High School in 1942. She attended business college in Tulsa, Oklahoma and worked for The Texas Company. In 1951, she and James moved to Wichita with their 2 children where she worked for The Boeing Company in the Experimental Flight Test department, retiring in 1971. In 1977, they moved to Arkansas City at which time she worked for The William Newton Hospital and later became a tour operator for the Winfield Bus Co. She is a member of Sharon Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star Queen Chapter 138 in Winfield. In 1991 she married Charles Louis. They moved to Andover in 2007. She is survived by her son, James (Jeanne) of Belle Plaine, daughter Janet Kyle Pitts (Bruce) of Andover, step-daughter Janet Louis Allred of Beaumont, TX, grandchildren Randy Pitts (Pam), Rhonda Pitts Mulvaney (Michael), Timothy Kyle of Haysville and Dawn Kyle Rader of Derby, step-granddaughters Patricia Allred Moore (David), Brenda Allred McMakin (Doug) of Beaumont, TX. She was blessed with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Private Family Graveside Services. Please share online condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2020