Wilma J. Howell
1943 - 2020
Wilma J. Howell
May 12, 1943 - September 18, 2020
Winfield, Kansas - Wilma Jean Howell, age 77, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her home in Winfield, KS. On August 26, 1961, Wilma married Kenneth Duane Howell. They lived in Wichita until 1971 and had 3 sons. Wilma also enjoyed traveling, sewing, photography, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Korey Dean Howell. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; sons, Kenneth Dale Howell, Topeka, KS, and Kristopher Duane Howell, El Dorado, KS; brother, Jim and wife, Pat Carver, Newkirk, OK; sister, Patricia and husband, David Mercer, Wichita; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, with family present at Lakeview Funeral Home; graveside service 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Lakeview Cemetery, 12100 E. 13th Street North, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to any Church of Christ or Butler Community College, in care of the funeral home.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
