Carlson, Wilma Jean 88, born on January 16, 1932 to Lydia and Edward Schroeder in Cleo Springs, OK. Passed away on August 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by brothers, Roy, Jonah, and Willis, and son-in-law, Kenneth G. Chambers. Survived by husband of 53 years, Charley D. Carlson; two children, Linda L. Chambers and Larry G. Cox (Lisa); grandchildren Michael (Sandra), Melissa (Chad), Ryan and Chance; and three great-grandchildren; Brayden, Samuel and Emersyn. Private Graveside services will be held at a later date.