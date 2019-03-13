Kirk, Wilma Jean age 89, passed away February 25, 2019. Wilma was born March 16, 1929 in Wichita KS to Kathryn and Olin Baker. She retired from KARD TV and Multimedia Cablevision after 33 years of service. Wilma is survived by children Jerry (Karen), and Kathryn; grandchildren Bethany (Josh) Corral of Wichita, and Darcy (K.C.) Holsey of Altus, OK; and seven great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church followed by interment at Wichita Park Cemetery. Memorials have been established with Pleasant Valley UMC and Harry Hynes Hospice Wichita. www.bakerfhvc.com Kirk, Wilma Jean
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019