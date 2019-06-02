Poland, Wilma Jean (Ruhe) Passed away on Thurs., May 30, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born to Christopher and Edna (Schroeder) Ruhe in Great Bend, KS on March 23, 1931. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Louis Poland; grandson, Bryan Thomas and sister, Shirley Heiter. Survived by children, Kenneth (Sherry) Poland, Sheila (Ronald) Rooker, David (Penny) Poland, Patricia Coleen (Shawn) Konkel, Ruhe Broughton; sisters, Joyce Hall, Naomi Decker; grandchildren, Michael Poland, Melissa (KC) Steiner, Jeremy (Sarah) Rooker, Tammy (John) Balding, Amy (Edwin) Nichols, David (Cat) Poland, Valerie (Travis) Hrabe, Teresa Walker; 16 great grandchildren. Visitation: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Service: 1 p.m., Friday, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., Wichita. Graveside: Greenwood cemetery. Memorials: Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S Market St, Wichita, KS 67202 in her name. Wilma was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all of those who know and love her.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019