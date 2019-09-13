Wilma Jeanne Smith

Smith, Wilma Jeanne 96, passed away on September 7, 2019. She was a member of Metropolitan Baptist Church and former vice president of Associated Advertising Agency. Wilma was preceded by her husband of 39 years, Clifford "Leon" Smith; son, Brent Ricketts; parents, Wilmer and Mary Ford; and brother, Orville Ford. She is survived by daughters, Julie (Kelly Harcrow) Hallowell, and Regina (Tim) Keehn; step-children Barbara (Terry) Reeves, Marilyn (David) Wilson, Ron (Becky) Smith; sister, Maxine Harcrow; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 1:00pm, Saturday September 14, 2019 with visitation 2 hours prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be sent to the or Serenity Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
