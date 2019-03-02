Berschauer, Wilma Lee 90, of Wichita, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Wilma Lee was born in Toronto, Kansas on January 7, 1929. She married Norman Berschauer on May 13, 1954 and together had two children: Kimberly and Bradley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman; and son, Bradley. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kimberly; brother, Robert; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and countless friends. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 2 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 6007 East 29th. St. North, Wichita, Kansas.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Lee Berschauer.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 2, 2019