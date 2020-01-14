Stevens, Wilma Ruth "Gigi" 93, homemaker, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Thursday, Funeral Service 2:00pm, Friday, both at Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mildred Chamberlain; son Gregory (Sue) Stevens; brother, William (Patricia) Chamberlain; and sister, Emma Jean Chamberlain. Survivors include her son, William M. (Kiki) Stevens, MD; daughter, Sharon (Bob) Cropp; sister, Marjorie Phillips; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials to Midwest Hemophilia Association. ([email protected]). Condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 14, 2020