HAYSVILLE-Lehman, Wilmer D. 90, former Vulcan Chemical employee and proud United States Air Force veteran passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Leda; siblings, Lucy Chase, Clifford, Elmer and Dale Lehman. Wilmer is survived by his son, Dave (Tricia) Lehman; Companion, Alice Lehman; 5 grandchildren, Jessica (Tracy), Rachel (Rob), Corbin (Beth), Eleanor and Deborah (Gage); 14 great-grandchildren; brother, LaVerne Lehman. Visitation with family present will be held from 5 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home--Wichita Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at West Haysville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: West Haysville Baptist Church, 141 N. Lamar, Haysville, Kansas 67060.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 6, 2019