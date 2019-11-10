Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilmer Eugene "Gene" Einsel. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

GREENSBURG-Einsel, Wilmer Eugene "Gene" Wilmer Eugene Einsel, better known as Gene Einsel, passed away November 8, 2019, at Parkwood Village, Pratt KS. He was born November 20, 1924 in Greensburg Kansas to Roy and Miriam (Rush) Einsel; the third of four boys. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1942 and after a short stint at Kansas State he enlisted in the US Navy serving during World War II in the South Pacific, earning various medals for his service. After being discharged from the Navy in 1946, he came back to join the family cattle and farm operation in Greensburg, Ks. He and his two older brothers operated a farming and cattle partnership, Einsel Brothers, for many years in Kiowa and Comanche County Kansas. Later he and his son, Aaron, jointly operated the farm and cattle business in Kiowa County. He married Alta Marie Gann on June 1, 1954 in Garden City, KS. They were married for 60 years before Alta passed away on August 1, 2014. Gene was a member of the Greensburg Methodist Church, Kiowa Masonic Lodge, No. 293, and was a Shriner; was a life-long farmer and rancher; and was an active Greensburg community member throughout his life. In addition to farming and ranching, he loved to read and travel. He and Alta utilized the Greensburg Library extensively as they read books of all kinds. They also traveled around the world with friends and different traveling groups visiting South America, Russia, China (right after it was opened to foreign travelers), Europe, and Australia to name a few. He also loved football, particularly the Kansas City Chiefs. Survivors include his daughter, Jayne (John) Clarke, Hays; son, Aaron Einsel, Greensburg; his brother, Ralph (Mary) Einsel, Wickenburg AZ; sister-in-law, Barbara Einsel, Prairieville, LA; 5 grandchildren, Luke (Katherine) Einsel, Darin (Cierra) Einsel, Kurt (Monica) Einsel, Paige Clarke, and Garth Einsel; 2 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Victor Einsel and wife, Anna Lou and Alan Dee Einsel; and numerous aunts and uncles. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg, with Pastor Chu presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Kiowa County Library in care of the Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg KS 67054.

