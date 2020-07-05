Winifred Cloud

Cloud, Winifred 91, passed away June 29,2020. Winifred was born to Harrison Russell and Mabel Florence (Birch) Bomhoff on April 20, 1929 in Wichita and has been a resident of the area ever since. She married Charles Arthur Cloud, and for many years she tended to her children and home. Once the children were grown, she got her bachelor's degree in education, but found that teaching was not her calling. However, Charles ran a business as a machinist, and Winifred would join him as his bookkeeper, a job she enjoyed until retirement. Winifred and Charles took many cruises and travel was a big part of their lives. When she was not working or traveling, she stayed busy with many organizations including the NRA, Wesley Friends, Meals on Wheels, Republican Party, Prohibition League, Rolling Hills Christian Women's Breakfast, the Boeing Management Club, and was a diligent worker for Kansas for Life. Her enthusiasm and many volunteer hours will be sorely missed by these many organizations. Winifred was preceded in death by her loving husband; son, Charles Alan Cloud; brothers, Harrison Russell Bomhoff, Jr. and John Coolidge "J.C." Bomhoff; sisters, Marie, Edwina, Anna Louise, and Ruth; granddaughter Michelle Weaver. She is survived by daughter, Gloria (Terry) Lansdowne; sister, Esther Bocock; sister in-law, Donna Latin; daughter in-law, Sally Cloud; grandchildren, Michelle (Danny) Olguin, Kimberly (Todd) Niederauer, Jerod Landsdowne, Tonya Cloud-Salazar, Charles Matthew (Mary) Cloud; grandson in-law, Kevin Weaver; 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 - her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Resthaven Mortuary, with interment to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Meals on Wheels program.