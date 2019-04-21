Berryman, Winoma "Sue" Fay Age 88, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019. "Sue" was born June 13, 1930 in Eureka, KS. She was an avid bridge player, member of Beta Sigma Phi for 50+ years, co-founder/member of River City Ladies Club, and a member of Welcome Wagon. She painted beautiful farms, landscapes, and flowers in oils. She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Earl M. Berryman; parents, Earl and Enith Applegate; siblings, Kenneth Applegate, Marie McClaren, and Frelone Schmidt. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by daughters, Diane (Tom) King of Wichita, Sondra (Chuck) Hindt of Grass Valley, CA; grandson, Jim (Kendra) King and "great-grandkids" Allie, Eric, and Jonathan; granddaughter, Rylee (Philip) Ketcher and great-grandson, Ace; granddaughter, Marie (Jason) Cote and great-grandson, Peter; and extended family. The family is very thankful for the loving care Sue received at Via Christi Village McLean and from Kindred Hospice. A funeral service for Sue will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorial contributions can be made to , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winoma Fay "Sue" Berryman.
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019