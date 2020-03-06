Winthrop Haines "Wink" Nolte

Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
First Evangelical Free Church
Nolte, Winthrop Haines "Wink" 86, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 1pm, Saturday, March 7, at First Evangelical Free Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Katherine Nolte; and sisters, Lynne Werhner and Susan Croak. Survivors include his beloved wife, Marguerite Lynn Nolte; children, Stephen (Jennifer) Nolte, David (Jennifer) Nolte, Susan Dorsey and Douglas (Elizabeth) Nolte; 20 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with First Evangelical Free Church and Union Rescue Mission of Wichita. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2020
