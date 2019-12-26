West, W.L. "Johnny" 88, loving husband, father, and grandfather, retired Boeing Change Management, former Trailways Coach Operator, and U.S. Navy veteran, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Martha; parents, Claude C. and Sadie A. (McKiddie) West; brother, James West; sister, Coleen Casper. Survived by sons, Kevin (Sherri) West of Wichita, Marc (Rebecca) West of Cleburne, TX; sister, Lorene (John) Maguire of Springdale, AR; grandchildren, Christopher (Cami) West, Marissa West, Jonathan (Courtney) West, Jordan (Casey) Manning, and Janna West; great-grandchildren, Hadley West and Kyleigh West; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 10-11 a.m.; funeral service 11 a.m., both Friday, Dec. 27, DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary; burial following at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67213.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 26, 2019