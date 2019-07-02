MULVANE-Burns, Wm. Duane Age 80, co-owner and operator of Rowan's Flower Shop and former Mulvane Fire Chief, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Visitation 1-6 pm Thursday, July 4, with family receiving friends 3-5 pm, Smith Mortuary, Mulvane. Funeral service 11 am Friday, July 5, Mulvane United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Helen Burns. Survivors: his wife of 58 years, Amydell; daughters, Kristie Mullenix (Brian), Kelley Bell (Roger); sisters, Elaine Heskett, Janice Dike (Jim), and Phyllis Burns; grandchildren, Kajsa, Wesley, Kjell, Rowan and Audrey; 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial: Kansas Bluegrass Association, 207 W. Main, Mulvane, KS 67110. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 2, 2019