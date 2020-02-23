Ganzer, Wm. Kevin Loving father, brother, and friend Kevin, age 71, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born October 18, 1948 to Walter and Katherine (Troup) Ganzer in Wichita, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents. Kevin is survived by his daughters, Brittany Ganzer of Austin, TX and Kristen Ganzer of Wichita; siblings, Suzanne (John) Moody of Wichita and Philip A. (Chris) Ganzer of Grand Junction, CO; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service: 10:30 am, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67206. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastminster Presbyterian Church. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020