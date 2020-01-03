Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wollmann Naomi. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Wollmann, Naomi 90, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, January 1, 2020. She was born on her parent's farm near Marion, South Dakota on Easter Sunday, March 31, 1929, to Benjamin V. and Dorothy (Hofer) Tieszen. While riding the school bus to Freeman Academy, Naomi met the love of her life, Willis J. Wollmann, the school bus driver. They married on September 8, 1951 at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Marion, South Dakota. Naomi graduated from Bethel Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and then received her bachelor's degree in Nursing in 1984 from Bethel College, North Newton, Kansas. She started her nursing career at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis while her husband finished dental school. After moving to Moundridge, Kansas in 1952, she worked at Mercy Hospital and then, after her children were grown, she worked at Moundridge Manor until her retirement. Naomi was a wonderful mother to her five children. She loved to garden, bake, sew and read. She was an active member of First Mennonite Church of Christian, Moundridge, serving as Sunday School teacher and later as the first female Deacon. She also served as Secretary for 6 years for the Mennonite General Conference's Women in Mission and was a founding member of the Moundridge Study Club. In 1986, to keep up with her husband, Naomi obtained her pilot's license. She co-piloted with Willis until the early 2000's, enjoying many trips to Flying Farmer conventions in which she was honored as International Queen in 1995. Naomi is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Janet (Marvin Leslie) Wollmann of Wichita, Jean (John Schmidt) Wollmann of Wichita, Joyce (Glenn) Goldstein of Overland Park, Marilyn (Steven) Regier of Wichita; grandchildren, Kyle and Rachel Goldstein and Madeline and Drake Regier; brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Caryl) Tieszen; and niece and nephew, Michelle and Jonathon Tieszen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Willis J. Wollmann and her son, Wayne Joseph Wollmann. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at First Mennonite Church of Christian in Moundridge, Kansas. Burial will take place one hour prior at 10 a.m., at First Mennonite Church of Christian Cemetery. Family will meet with friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, January 5, at Moundridge Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Moundridge Historical Foundation or First Mennonite Church in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, Kansas 67107.

