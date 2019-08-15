PRETTY PRAIRIE-Fehrman, Wylene 80, died Aug. 13, 2019, at Prairie Sunset Home, Pretty Prairie, KS. She was born Sept. 12, 1938, at Cairo, Georgia, the daughter of Howard and Annie Bell Frazier Bess. A longtime resident of Pretty Prairie, she was an Executive Housekeeper for Hilton Hotels. On Nov. 1965, she married John Fehrman at Miami, FL; other survivors include sons John Michael and Ray Fehrman, Richard and Ronald Epstein; daughters Melissa Fehrman and Cherri Crockett; sister Debbie Grewal; grandchildren Lauren Bright, Joshua Downey, Elise Duarte, Kenny Ray and Emily Fehrman; great-grandchildren Jace, Jaxon, Branson, Kolby and Keilan Downey and Sawyer Bright; and nieces Kristina Grewal and Sheena Mannen. She was preceded in death by her parents Annie and Jess Steger; and brothers Benny and Buddy Bess. Private family services will be at a later date. Livingston Funeral Home, 620-532-3322
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019