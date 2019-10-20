Wyman Taylor Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wyman Taylor Jr..
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Notice
Send Flowers

Taylor, Wyman Jr. born September 24, 1948 in Porter, Oklahoma, passed away October 16, 2019. Retired KG&E Underground Lineman.Survived by wife, Patricia of 53 years; mother, Reba Moses Walker; sons, Bryan (Heather), Roger (Sarah) and Robby (Jackie) & William; sisters, Barbara (Richard), Cleo (Sampson), Glatha and Wyonna; brothers, Daryl, Rudy and Leander, Terri and David; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Fri., Oct. 25, Aldersgate United Methodist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.