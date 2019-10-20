Taylor, Wyman Jr. born September 24, 1948 in Porter, Oklahoma, passed away October 16, 2019. Retired KG&E Underground Lineman.Survived by wife, Patricia of 53 years; mother, Reba Moses Walker; sons, Bryan (Heather), Roger (Sarah) and Robby (Jackie) & William; sisters, Barbara (Richard), Cleo (Sampson), Glatha and Wyonna; brothers, Daryl, Rudy and Leander, Terri and David; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m., Fri., Oct. 25, Aldersgate United Methodist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019