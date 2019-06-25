Truong, Yen Thi 99, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kinh Chau Nguyen. Yen is survived by her Children: Hoa & Nga, Phu & Tuyet, Am & Van, Minh, Tam & Cao, Thuy; Grandchildren: Thao & Cuong, Tan & Ha, Chau & Hien, Michael, Sony, Danny & Truc, Huy, Cuong & Thu Thao, Van Anh & Vinh, Vu & Loan, Thu & Jimmy, Nhien & Nhat, Trang & Giap; Great-Grandchildren: Han, Uyen, Phuong, An, Brandon, Kalvinh, Kayla, Duy, Madeline, Nickolas, Lukas, Nicole, Natalie, Phuc Nguyen, Phuc An, Linh. Visitation with family present will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm. Traditional Buddhist Service: 11 am, Friday, June 28, 2019, both at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. The family requests no memorial donations. Share memories of Yen at www.Reflection-Pointe.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 25, 2019