Garcia, Yolanda Yolanda E. Garcia, 92, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Newton. Rosary will be 7:00 P.M., Thursday (July 9, 2020) at Athletic Park in Newton. The Funeral Mass will be 10:00 A.M., Friday (July 10, 2020) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Newton. The casket will be opeon Thursday (July 9) between Noon and 8:00 P.M.n at Broadway Funeral Home in Newton. A memorial has been established with the building fund of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Complete obituary at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com