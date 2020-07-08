Yvonne Hansen

Hansen, Yvonne Charity 88, of Wichita, went to be with her Lord July 5, 2020, battling Parkinson's Disease the last few years. Yvonne was born in Clarion, IA on June 15, 1932 and married Max A. Hansen on June 25, 1950. She was preceded in death by Max in 1987; parents, Mildred E. (Mosher) and Harold G. Dahlgren; and brothers, Darl, Lyle and Lee Dahlgren. Survivors include daughter, Debby (Roger) Smith; son, Bob (Terri) Hansen; grandchildren, Mark Smith, Scott (Brianna) Smith, Molly (Rodney) Redinger, Hannah (Alan) Reed, Brian Hansen, and Nathan Hansen; great-grandchildren, Payton Smith, Quinn and Max Smith, Elyse, Jack, Ryann and Teagan Redinger and Kenna and Kellan Reed. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, July 9, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway, and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Friday, July 10, at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon. Masks should be worn at both locations. Memorials: Mt. Vernon UMC or Wounded Warrior Project
. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com
. Broadway Mortuary.