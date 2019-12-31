Yvonne I. Holland

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne I. Holland.
Notice
Send Flowers

Holland, Yvonne I. 86, died Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born on July 3, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO to Ival and Hazel Irwin. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gerald Holland, Charles Schirmer. Survived by her sons, Scott (Laurie) Schirmer, Brook (Sherry) Schirmer; grandchildren, Michael and Katherine Schirmer. A memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Inc, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.