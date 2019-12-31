Holland, Yvonne I. 86, died Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born on July 3, 1933 in St. Joseph, MO to Ival and Hazel Irwin. Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gerald Holland, Charles Schirmer. Survived by her sons, Scott (Laurie) Schirmer, Brook (Sherry) Schirmer; grandchildren, Michael and Katherine Schirmer. A memorial has been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Inc, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019