Recchio, Yvonne Kay 57, of Wichita, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in Wichita. She was a loving wife, mother, caring sister, and devoted daughter. She enjoyed helping others and was always willing to give someone a hand. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren, and along with her husband Bob, were in the process of purchasing a home in Greensboro, NC, to be closer to them. They were returning home the evening of the accident from California after visiting family. Words cannot express the amount of sorrow her family have felt with her passing. Besides the importance of family, she loved her two pugs. Yvonne was born the daughter of John and Darlene Anderson on December 17, 1961 in Milbank, SD. Yvonne and Bob Recchio were united in marriage on March 12, 1983 in Rapid City, SD. She was preceded in death by both her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, Bob Recchio; son, Michael (Heather) Recchio and their children, Evan, Liam and Amelia of NC; sibling, Randy (Michelle) Anderson of AZ; nieces, Kylee and Shelby Anderson of SD. Celebration of Life service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kansas Humane Society.



