Rhodes, Zachary R. "Zach" age 25, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 in Savoy, Illinois. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita, Kansas. Zach was preceded in death by a step-sister, Madicyn Hill. He is survived by his mother, Kimberly (Rick) Heinzman of Clearwater, KS; father, Christopher (Tammy) Rhodes of Arkansas City, KS; brother, Shane (Mackenna) Rhodes of Clearwater, KS; step-sister, Libby Mills, Arkansas City, KS; grandparents, Dusty (Betty) Rhodes, Brenda (Jimmy) Rivers all of Arkansas City, KS, and Tom (Marge) Heinzman of Wichita, KS; nieces, Sage and Jade Rhodes of Clearwater, KS; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial: Zach Rhodes Memorial Fund, c/o Home Bank & Trust, PO Box 278, Clearwater, KS 67026.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019