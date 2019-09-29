Dower, Zachary Thomas age 22, a loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend passed away on September 10th. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Rutherford. Zach is survived by his father, Trey Dower; his mother and step-father, Rae and Paul Ott; sister, Caroline Dower; grandmother, Gwen Rutherford; and his grandparents, Sue and Tom Dower. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 3:00 p.m. at East Heights United Methodist Church, 4407 E. Douglas, Wichita, Kansas. A memorial scholarship has been established at East Heights United Methodist Church for students who wish to attend the annual Mission trip to Mountain Top. Zach loved bing a part of this Mission.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019