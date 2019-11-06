DERBY-Stout, Zack 80, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Memorial Service: 10:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Zack is survived by his daughters Pam Clark (Kevin), Danielle Taylor (Robert), and Melissa Nuse (Don), as well as his son Zack Stout, II. Zack cherished his children, ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Paula; brothers, Tex and Tony, and parents Ty and Birdie Stout. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 or American Diabetes Association, 608 West Douglas Avenue, Suite 100, Wichita, Kansas 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019