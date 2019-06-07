Jaynesahkluah, Zayden Lee 2, Passed away May 31, 2019. Services noon Saturday, June 8th at The Bridge Church, 1156 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his grandfather Moses Jaynesahkluah. Survived by mother Kimberly Dawn Compass; father Caleb (Bear) Jaynesahkluah; brothers Caleb, Jonathan, Maddox, Amos and Leon Jaynesahkluah; sisters Victory Compass, Cholena Barnes; grandmother Sherry Jaynesahkluah; many uncles, aunts and cousins. Central Avenue Funeral Services
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 7, 2019