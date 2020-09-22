1/1
Zelma Marie Bahm
1928 - 2020
Zelma Marie Bahm
September 26, 1928 - September 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Born in Helena, Oklahoma to her parents Clyde and Francis. She was preceded by her husband Herbert P. Bahm. Her life is celebrated by her sons Mike (Sherrie) and Steve, six grandkids, three great-grandkids and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 10:30am Thursday, September 24th at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS, 67209. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to BrightFocus Foundation at 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
