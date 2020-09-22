Zelma Marie Bahm
September 26, 1928 - September 20, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Born in Helena, Oklahoma to her parents Clyde and Francis. She was preceded by her husband Herbert P. Bahm. Her life is celebrated by her sons Mike (Sherrie) and Steve, six grandkids, three great-grandkids and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held 10:30am Thursday, September 24th at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS, 67209. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/
. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to BrightFocus Foundation
at 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.