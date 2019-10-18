Herbers, Zeneta Faye (Cox) 91, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Visitation: Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Recitation of the Rosary to follow at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 am, Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church 123 N. Andover Rd, Andover. Interment at Rose Hill Friends Cemetery. She was born August 28, 1928 to Virgil and Blanche Cox of Rose Hill. She was a graduate of Rose Hill High School in 1946, and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Altar Society for 55 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Alvin; great-granddaughter, Abigail Faye Inskeep; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Herbers. Zeneta is survived by her daughters, Marieta (Bill) of Seal Beach, CA, Susan (Gene) Nemechek, Wilson, NC; sons, Martin of Rose Hill, Patrick (Jane) Lenexa, KS, Michael (Shelly), Rose Hill; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Memorials established with St. Vincent de Paul Church or Rose Hill Friends Cemetery.
