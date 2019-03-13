Resources More Obituaries for Engle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? "EJ" Engle

Obituary Flowers "EJ" Engle "EJ" Engle, 95 of Independence, MO passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39 th St., Independence, MO 64055. Burial with full military honors will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday at the chapel. EJ was born September 13, 1923 inKansas City, MO. He had proudly served in the US Army in the 82nd Airborne Division during WWII. He later worked for over 20 years as a machinist at the Lake City Ammunition Plant until he retired at the end of 1984. He enjoyed reading the entire newspaper, fishing, working in his yard, gardening and known to be very punctual. He was a member of the Blue Ridge Assembly of God Church. Survivors include; 7 grandchildren, Brad Buckley, Shayna Buckley, Jeff Engle, Sarah Grantham, Kyle Rustenhaven, Chelsea McMillin and Jayme Thornton; 13 great grandchildren; a daughter in law, Judy Engle; a son in law, James Thornton and special friends, Larry and Patti Cress. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty June Engle, a son, John Engle, a daughter, Cheryl Thornton and a great grandchild, Summer Buckley. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries