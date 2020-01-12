Kansas City Star Obituaries
"Maxine" McGuire Janet Maxine McGuire, 83, KCMO (North), (formerly of Boone, NC) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. There are way too many wonderful stories about Maxine's life to cover as a wife, mother, homemaker and friend. She had a good and happy life and will be missed by all who knew her. Survived by husband, Tom McGuire; son, Brent Thomas McGuire; daughter, Shannon Wynn McGuire; brothers: Billy G. Coffey and Joe L. Coffey; sister, Lorene Coffey Williams; and beloved granddaughter, Alexis Wynn McGuire. Visitation will be 1 pm, Sat, Jan. 18, 2020 at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO. A memorial service will follow at 2pm. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church in Boone, N.C. A complete obituary and condolences may be viewed at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
