A. Lucille Bernardi A Lucille Bernardi, 100 years of age, passed on Sunday November 3rd, 2019 at her home at Sunrise of Lenexa. Lucille was born on September 25th 1919, in Blackshear Georgia, to the late Julian Bennett, and Fanny Sweat Bennett, she was one of their 9 children. All 8 siblings, 4 sisters, and 4 brothers proceeded her in death. Lucille married the late Paul A. Bernardi, proceeded her death in 2004, they were married for 60 wonderful years. The two were married in Jacksonville, Florida, and soon moved to Kansas City, Missouri in 1949. Lucille loved to sew, cook, garden, and adored her 2 children, Charles Bernardi (Bette Bernardi) of Lake of the Ozarks Missouri, and Mary Paula Lederer (Greg Lederer) of Lenexa, Kansas. 4 Grandchildren Anthony Bernardi, Beth Burger (Tom Burger), Becky Wade (Mike Wade), Amy Smotherman (Neal Smotherman), her 5 Great Grandchildren Ashley Vallandingham (Tracy Vallandingham), Alex McCowen, Julia Long, Kelsey Parrack, and Isaiah Smotherman. 3 great great grandchildren Reilly Parrack, Cheyenne Parrack, and Easton Vallandingham. Lucille had a very special love, and bond to her family, she especially had a soft spot in her heart for her great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103 Street, Overland Park, KS 66214. Visitation will be from 9:30 10:30 with the Rosary at 10:30. Graveside at 2 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Advent Hospice. Condolences to the family may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019