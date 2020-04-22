|
Aaron Michael Bretz Aaron Michael Bretz, 39, passed away on April 16, 2020, at his home in Branson, Missouri. Aaron was born on September 14, 1980, in Craig, Colorado to Deborah Bretz. Shortly after, his family moved to Montana and eventually settled in the Kansas City area to be closer to family. He attended Park Hill High School. After graduation, he attended Park University to study Business and later on received an MBA there as well. He then worked as a full-time firefighter with KCFD at #38's House. Aaron is preceded in death by his grandparents Louis and Regina Stine. He is survived by his mother Deborah Bretz; his sister Alisha Zian and her husband Danny Zian; his uncles Gregory Stine and his wife Michelle, Doug Stine and his wife Diane, David Stine and his wife Cheryl, and his Aunt Nancy Stine Nichols; his cousins Dr. Gregory and Anna Stine, Chris and Tracy Stine, Olivia Stine, Lindsey Stine, Samantha Stine, Hannah and Andrew McKay, Coty Nichols; and his seven great-cousins. No in-person memorial service will be held. To honor Aaron's memory and his devoted love for helping animals, donations may be made in his name to Humane Society of the USA. Aaron's family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to all who have reached out and have honored him.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020