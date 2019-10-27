|
Aaron Michael Martin Aaron Michael Martin, age 26, went to his eternal home to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, on April 9th, 2019. From toddler to adult, Aaron was an avid outdoorsman who savored everything living, plant or animal and was a keen observer of Nature. He enjoyed tending to his plants, trees and spending time in the mountains of Colorado and the plains of Kansas. Aaron loved children and the Lord. He enjoyed participating and leading in the youth group at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church which he grew up in. Aaron is a graduate of Shawnee Mission West High School where he was on the wrestling team and in marching band. Aaron was working and a student at JCCC. Aaron was known for his gentle smile, his kind, compassionate spirit and was a constant friend to the discouraged. Aaron is survived by his parents, Paul and Dr. Judy Martin of Overland Park, Kansas, his sister Sarah and brother in law, David McLeroy of Leavenworth, Kansas, his grandmother, K. Louise Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, 11/02/19 at 10:30am at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave, Overland Park, Kansas. Memorial contributions are suggested to Rolling Hills Presbyterian Youth Department.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019