Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Catholic Church
2544 Madison
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Abigail Aguirre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abigail Aguirre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Abigail Aguirre Obituary
Abigail Aguirre Abigail Aguirre, 82, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on May 20, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked for the Metropolitan Community College System and was a member of Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Parish. Abigail lived her life full of faith and with a loving spirit. She graced everyone with a warm smile and (many) kind words. She had a knack for making everyone feel like family. Abigail was preceded in death by her parents, Adolfo and Josefa (Aguilera) Parra; her husband, Jesse Aguirre; and sister, Angie Rodriguez. She is survived by her children, Michael Aguirre (Diana), Jesse Aguirre, Jr. (Monica), Eddie Aguirre (Sandra), Lisa Macias (Rick); sisters, Vera Rios and Esther Muro; and brothers, Adolfo Parra, Roberto Parra, Ricardo Parra, and Alfredo Parra. She had a special place in her heart for her 10 grandchildren, Joseph, Melissa, Michael Jr., Erica, Kyle, Alec, Marisa, Briana, Julian, Nicholas; and 7 great-grandchildren; Benjamin, Ava, Alex, Aubriella, Eliana, Jordan, Michael III. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 30, from 5-7p.m. (Rosary at 7p.m.) at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m. on Friday May 31 at Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2544 Madison, KCMO 64108, with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1150 N. 38th St., Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Church. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now