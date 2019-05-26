Abigail Aguirre Abigail Aguirre, 82, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away on May 20, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She worked for the Metropolitan Community College System and was a member of Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Parish. Abigail lived her life full of faith and with a loving spirit. She graced everyone with a warm smile and (many) kind words. She had a knack for making everyone feel like family. Abigail was preceded in death by her parents, Adolfo and Josefa (Aguilera) Parra; her husband, Jesse Aguirre; and sister, Angie Rodriguez. She is survived by her children, Michael Aguirre (Diana), Jesse Aguirre, Jr. (Monica), Eddie Aguirre (Sandra), Lisa Macias (Rick); sisters, Vera Rios and Esther Muro; and brothers, Adolfo Parra, Roberto Parra, Ricardo Parra, and Alfredo Parra. She had a special place in her heart for her 10 grandchildren, Joseph, Melissa, Michael Jr., Erica, Kyle, Alec, Marisa, Briana, Julian, Nicholas; and 7 great-grandchildren; Benjamin, Ava, Alex, Aubriella, Eliana, Jordan, Michael III. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 30, from 5-7p.m. (Rosary at 7p.m.) at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11a.m. on Friday May 31 at Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2544 Madison, KCMO 64108, with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1150 N. 38th St., Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart-Guadalupe Church. Condolences may be offered at mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. Arrangements through McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.



