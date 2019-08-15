Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
Ada A. Ayers


1943 - 2019
Ada A. Ayers Obituary
Ada A. Ayers Ada Ayers passed away peacefully August 13, 2019 at her home in Grain Valley, MO. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley; burial following in Blue Springs Cemetery, Blue Springs, MO. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to One Community Hospice. Ada was born in Blue Springs, MO on October 9, 1943; graduated from East High School in Kansas City in 1961. She married Paul Ayers on September 3, 1965. She worked for BMA Insurance in Kansas City until after the birth of her first child when she followed her heart for motherhood. She was a loving mother and also a loyal loving wife to Paul. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ayers; her parents, Samuel Jesse & Iva Pearl Bowman; brother, Keith Bowman; sisters, Deloras Copenhaver and Darlene Anderson. She is survived by her children, Kenton (Kellie) Ayers of Shorewood, IL, Rodney Ayers of Lubbock, TX and Janet Ayers of Grain Valley, MO; grandchildren, Eric (Hannah) Huff, Rachal Ayers, Brett Ayers and Sarah (RJ) Yeates; and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019
