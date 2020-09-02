1/1
Ada Maxine Hannah
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada Maxine Hannah Ada Maxine Hannah, 98, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas. Known as Maxine to friends and family, she was born October 20, 1921 in Hamilton, Missouri to Sheldon Steele and Grace Metzger. Maxine graduated from Central High School and then attended Manuel Vocational School. She then married Joe Hannah on March 19, 1943. Maxine and Joe were married for over 60 years before Joe's passing in 2004, and had an incredible and blessed life together. Maxine worked at Southwestern Bell and AT&T until her retirement. She was active in her church and was a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 42. As a gifted seamstress, she created clothes and costumes for her friends, children and grandchildren. Upon retirement, Joe and Maxine moved to Sebring, Florida where they enjoyed time playing cards with friends, "patrolling" the neighborhood and traveling. Florida was Maxine's favorite spot, and she especially enjoyed water aerobics and the sunshine. Maxine is survived by her four children Edward Hannah (Diane), Jimmie Hannah (Claudia), Sheila Hannah and Donna Holman (Dan), a step-daughter Sandra Harding, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Maxine was greatly loved and will be missed. Maxine's memorial service will be on Saturday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Burial will follow the service at Chapel Hill. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Porter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Wesley United Methodist Church, 632 N. 32nd, Kansas City, Kansas 66102.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Burial
Chapel Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved