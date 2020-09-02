Ada Maxine Hannah Ada Maxine Hannah, 98, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in Kansas City, Kansas. Known as Maxine to friends and family, she was born October 20, 1921 in Hamilton, Missouri to Sheldon Steele and Grace Metzger. Maxine graduated from Central High School and then attended Manuel Vocational School. She then married Joe Hannah on March 19, 1943. Maxine and Joe were married for over 60 years before Joe's passing in 2004, and had an incredible and blessed life together. Maxine worked at Southwestern Bell and AT&T until her retirement. She was active in her church and was a Girl Scout Leader for Troop 42. As a gifted seamstress, she created clothes and costumes for her friends, children and grandchildren. Upon retirement, Joe and Maxine moved to Sebring, Florida where they enjoyed time playing cards with friends, "patrolling" the neighborhood and traveling. Florida was Maxine's favorite spot, and she especially enjoyed water aerobics and the sunshine. Maxine is survived by her four children Edward Hannah (Diane), Jimmie Hannah (Claudia), Sheila Hannah and Donna Holman (Dan), a step-daughter Sandra Harding, six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Maxine was greatly loved and will be missed. Maxine's memorial service will be on Saturday, September 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Burial will follow the service at Chapel Hill. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Porter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Wesley United Methodist Church, 632 N. 32nd, Kansas City, Kansas 66102.