Adam Demian Darby Adam Demian Darby, 49, passed away in peace at home, surrounded by love, on Monday, June 17, 2019. The beloved husband of Sarah, father of Annabelle, Amelia and Zach, he called his family "the joy of my life." Adam is also survived by his mother Nancy, sister Laura, brother Jeff, father Robert, and countless colleagues and friends who will remember his kindness, generosity, quiet strength, and wicked wit. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on June 30th at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, 9101 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Adam's honor to Heart to Heart International (https://www.hearttoheart.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on June 26, 2019
