Adam Hulstine Adam B. Hulstine, 38, of Salina, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born in Emporia, on January 27, 1981 to Gene and Peggy Hulstine. Adam graduated Central High School in 1999 and attended Wichita State University and Kansas Wesleyan University. Adam spread his music to every corner of Salina, Lindsborg, Wichita, Abilene and Kansas City from childhood up until his illness, through his voice, piano, violin and organ. He spread his love and joy to everyone and took care of his friends and extended his help to strangers. He is survived by his parents; brother, Nick Hulstine and Katherine Martin, Jared Hulstine and wife Brooke Jones; he was a proud uncle to Wynnifred, Beck and Marit; and was a beloved nephew and cousin to a huge loving family. Adam was devoted to his faith and practice in the Episcopal Church, while embracing all religions. He was proud to be in the LGBTQ community worked for equality, and celebrated diversity. He was politically active within the democratic party. A celebration of this amazing life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Christ Cathedral followed by a colorful gathering that will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to Equality Kansas North Central Chapter or KWU Music Department and are in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, Kansas 67401.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
