Adela "Della" Garcia Adela "Della" Garcia, born November 12, 1929 passed away peacefully at age 89 surrounded by her loved ones in California. Della began her spiritual journey to heaven on February 8, 2019. Della was well known by many that have visited her at her place of employment, with many years of service at the I. Donnelly religious store located in Kansas City, Missouri. Della was living with family in California at the time of her passing. Her "Della" antics and love of life will be greatly missed by many. She is survived by her seven children, Patrick, Rita, Thomas, Veronica, Cynthia, Marie, Debora and leaves eleven grandchildren, plus seventeen great grandchildren. She was known by many names including Mom, Grandma, Grandma Dee Dee, and Mama Della. A visitation and Mass service will be held on March 16th beginning at 10:00am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 SW State Rte 150, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64082 with reception following. Private interment will be held on Monday, March 18th at noon at The Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NorthEast Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, Missouri.

