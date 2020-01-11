|
Adelita V "Lilly" Murillo Adelita V "Lilly" Murillo 86, Kansas City, MO, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday January 8, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 6-8 pm at Calvary Temple, 5612 St. John Ave, KCMO, ; and Funeral Service on Monday, January 13 at Sheffield Family Life Center, 5700 Winner Road, KCMO . Viewing 9:00-10:30am Funeral Services at 10:30am. Burial at Mount Washington. The Murillo Family would like to acknowledge Harbor Hospice for their compassionate care and support of Lilly and family. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 11, 2020