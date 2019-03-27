Kansas City Star Obituaries
Porter Funeral Home
1835 Minnesota Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
(913) 621-6400
Adelma Golubski Obituary
Adelma "Del" L. Golubski Adelma Golubski, 89, Kansas City, KS, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3024 N. 53rd St., Kansas City, KS with the Mass of Christian Burial following at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Del was born June 23, 1929, in Kansas City, KS, the daughter of Stanley and Emma (Bobski) Bellus. She worked her way up from an elevator operator to the supervisor in the drafting dept. at Southwestern Bell, retiring in 1985. She was a member of St. Joseph- St. Benedict Catholic Church, the Holy Rosary Sodality, sang in the Polish Choir and was a volunteer for the Josefesta. Del spent her retirement years playing bingo and going to the casino with her friend Dixie. Thanksgiving and Christmas was always made special starting with a bowl of Czernina and homemade noodles which she would declare are made by Grandma Bellus. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Eldin T. "Tom" Golubski, and her brother Daniel Bellus. Del is survived by her brother, Ray Bellus, sister, Nadine Mason, sister-in-law, Sheila Bellus, 2 sons, Kenneth L. Golubski (Dora) and Ralph E. Golubski (Janet), grandsons, Jeffrey Golubski (Mary) and Doug Golubski, granddaughters, Tricia Panick (Richard) and Kelley Sanchez (Matt) and 8 great grandchildren. She was also known as Chachi Adelma to several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2019
