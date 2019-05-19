Adolph Ira Roberts Adolph Ira Roberts passed away May 14, 2019 in Independence, Missouri, seven days short of his 100th birthday. He was born in Rockville, Missouri, on May 21, 1919 to Rose Ann Hays Roberts and Ira William Roberts. He grew up on their farm and graduated from Rockville High School in 1937. He owned and operated the farm from 1937 to 1943 when he volunteered to serve in the Army during World War II. Adolph served in the 8th Armored Division, 49th Armored Infantry Company Headquarters from his induction on 3/24/43 until his honorable discharge on 2/6/46. He earned three bronze stars for his participation in Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was a tank mechanic in the Motor Pool. After the war ended, he moved to Independence, MO, and married Dorothy Louise Reed. They were married for 73 years and had two daughters, JoAnn and Karen. In the early 1950's, he co-founded Andes & Roberts Bros. Construction Company with his brother Paul L. Roberts and their friend, Wilmer C. Andes. Over the next thirty years, Andes & Roberts built 4,000 housing units in the Greater Kansas City area, including several large subdivisions, two high-rise senior apartment buildings, and two lakes. After his retirement from building homes, Adolph was in charge of all the volunteer labor to build the Community of Christ Temple for five years. He considered The Temple his greatest construction project. Adolph is preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Rose Ann Roberts; his sister, Evelyn Rapp; his brother, Paul L. Roberts; and an infant great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Nichol DeLany. He is survived by his wife Dorothy of Independence; daughter JoAnn Roberts Jones of Templeton, CA; daughter Karen DeLany Simon of Independence; five grandchildren: Laura Jones Joukovski of Templeton, CA, Dr. Kevin Jones of Salt Lake City, UT, Jennifer DeLany of Independence, Katy Claussen of Greensboro, NC, and Brian DeLany of Blue Springs, MO; and a step-granddaughter, Kirsten Simon of Akron, IA; eleven great-grandchildren; two nieces and six nephews most of whom live in Independence. Private family burial at Mound Grove Cemetery in Independence, MO on May 18, 2019. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)

