1/
Adrianna Marie Diaz-Zimmerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrianna Marie Diaz-Zimmerman Adrianna Marie Diaz-Zimmerman, 30, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. A funeral service will be conducted in her honor on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the McGilley Antioch Chapel Funeral Home, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119. A visitation will be held the evening of Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Following services Adrianna will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved