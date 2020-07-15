Adrianna Marie Diaz-Zimmerman Adrianna Marie Diaz-Zimmerman, 30, of Kansas City, MO passed away on Saturday, July 4th, 2020. A funeral service will be conducted in her honor on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the McGilley Antioch Chapel Funeral Home, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119. A visitation will be held the evening of Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at the funeral home. Following services Adrianna will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, KS. (Arr: McGilley Antioch Chapel, www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com
)