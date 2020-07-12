Agnes Choma Aub December 29, 1934 July 3, 2020 Angie Aub passed away on Friday July 3rd at home surrounded by her loving family. She meant the world to her family who appreciated her uncensored humor and love of a good time. Angie was born in Wilmington, Delaware. She met the love of her life, Captain David Joseph Aub, at a Catholic singles dance when he was stationed with the US Air Force in Dover, Delaware. It was love at first sight. They enjoyed more than 40 years together before Dave's passing in 2000. Angie and Dave lived in the Washington DC area where they raised their son and 4 daughters until their move to California in 1983. Angie was a community volunteer, avid tennis player, golfer (even scoring a hole in one!), and master decorator. She was a firecracker of a woman who loved to travel, cook, entertain, and share a good story. She loved sharing her talents and time with family and friends. Angie is survived by her loving children, David Bryant Aub of Arlington, VA; Debra Aub Webster of Leawood, KS; Kimberly Aub LaBonte of Antioch, CA; Alison Aub Starr of Livermore, CA; and Camille Denise Aub of Danville, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, who loved her stories and frank opinions, William, Kevin, and David Webster; Bryce, Noah, Gem, Sky, and Breeze LaBonte; and David, Justin, and Leah Starr, and her great grandchild, Kennedy. Her spunk, humor, and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. A private mass and reception was held for Angie on July 11th. A celebration of life will be held in 2021 following internment of Angie and Dave at Arlington National Cemetery.



