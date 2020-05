Or Copy this URL to Share

Agnes Florence McAmis Commander Agnes Florence McAmis, CRNA, USNR (Nurse Corps) Retired, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home in Lenexa, KS with her family by her side. She was born 1 June 1945, to Christopher and Agnes (Jurgens) Kaepplinger. Please see the complete obituary on the Amos Funeral Home of Shawnee, KS website.



